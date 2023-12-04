Scotty McCreery to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

1 of 5 | Scotty McCreery has been invited to join the Grand Ole Opry. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- American Idol Season 10 winner and country music star Scotty McCreery was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Sunday. Garth Brooks extended the honor to McCreery when they both performed at the Opry Country Christmas show.

"Merry Christmas," Brooks said as he handed McCreery, 30, a wrapped gift.

"This is a Christmas present from the Grand Ole Opry," he added. "We would love for Scotty McCreery to be the newest member of the Opry."

McCreery seemed visibly surprised and honored by the invitation.

"Holy cow! Yes, I would love to," McCreery said, explaining this was a lifelong goal of his.

"I grew up listening to your records, Garth, and you're a part of what made me want to do this for a living and didn't think that dream would become a reality, but it is because of all of y'all sitting in this house tonight. God bless y'all."

His induction date has not yet been announced.

McCreery has sold more than 4 million albums and racked up five chart-topping hits -- "Damn Strait," "You Time," "In Between," "This is It" and "Five More Minutes."

His new single "Cab in a Solo" is from an album he plans to release in 2024.

BREAKING: @garthbrooks has just invited @ScottyMcCreery to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry!