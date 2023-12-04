Dec. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Nmixx is back with new music.
The K-pop stars released a single and music video for the song "Soñar (Breaker)" on Monday.
The "Soñar (Breaker)" video shows the members of Nmixx perform a choreographed dance routine in the desert amid a group of people dressed in white.
"Soñar (Breaker)" is the pre-release single from Nmixx's forthcoming EP, Fe3O4: Break. The group will release the full album Jan. 15.
Nmixx most recently released the single album A Midsummer Nmixx's Dream in July.
The group consists of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin, and made its debut in 2021.