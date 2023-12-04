K-pop group NMIXX attend a red carpet event of the 2022 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) in Osaka, Japan on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Nmixx is back with new music. The K-pop stars released a single and music video for the song "Soñar (Breaker)" on Monday.

The "Soñar (Breaker)" video shows the members of Nmixx perform a choreographed dance routine in the desert amid a group of people dressed in white.

"Soñar (Breaker)" is the pre-release single from Nmixx's forthcoming EP, Fe3O4: Break. The group will release the full album Jan. 15.

Nmixx most recently released the single album A Midsummer Nmixx's Dream in July.

The group consists of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin, and made its debut in 2021.