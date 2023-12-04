Trending
Dec. 4, 2023 / 10:28 AM

Cole Swindell announces 'Win the Night' tour

By Annie Martin
Cole Swindell will perform across North America on a new tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Cole Swindell will perform across North America on a new tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Cole Swindell is going on tour in 2024.

The 40-year-old country music singer announced a new North American tour on Monday.

The Win the Night tour kicks off May 16 in London, Ontario, and concludes July 20 in Bonner, Mont.

Dylan Scott, Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick and Restless Road will join the tour as special guests on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"Can't wait to see everyone in 2024 on the Win The Night Tour! Excited to have my friends Dylan Scott, Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick, and Restless Road out with us. Gonna be a fun Summer," Swindell wrote on Instagram.

Swindell released his fourth album, Stereotype, in 2022, and a deluxe version of the album, Stereotype Broken, in April. The deluxe version features "Drinkaby" and other new songs.

