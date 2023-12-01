Trending
Dec. 1, 2023

Dreamcatcher shares 'Shatter' dance video

By Annie Martin

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a dance video for the song "Shatter" on Friday.

The "Shatter" video shows the members of Dreamcatcher perform the song's choreography while wearing coordinating white and ivory outfits.

"Shatter" appears on Dreamcatcher's EP Villains, released last week.

Villains also features the tracks "Into: This My Fashion," "OOTD," "Rising" and "We Are Young." Dreamcatcher released a music video for "OOTD" alongside Villains.

Villains is Dreamcatcher's second EP of 2023, following Apocalypse: From Us in May.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group first made its debut in 2014 under the name Minx.

