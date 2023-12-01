Breaking News
Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on U.S. Supreme Court, dies at 93
Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 1, 2023 / 11:02 AM

Jungkook releases 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher

By Annie Martin
Jungkook shared "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Jungkook shared "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook has released a new version of "Standing Next to You."

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, shared "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" featuring American singer Usher on Friday.

Advertisement

The remix adds "a velvety touch to the energetic vibe of the original version, showcasing the synergy between the two artists in full force," BigHit Music previously said in a press release.

Usher celebrated the song's release on Instagram, writing, "Standing Next To You (Usher Remix) is OUT NOW!! Shoutout my brother Jung Kook."

The original "Standing Next to You" appears on Jungkook's debut solo album, Golden. Jungkook released the album and a music video for "Standing Next to You" in November.

Advertisement

The singer performed "Standing Next to You" Nov. 6 on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The late-night talk show shared a video Friday featuring clips from all of Jungkook's appearances on the series.

Golden also features the songs "3D" featuring Jack Harlow," "Closer to You" featuring Major Lazer, "Seven" featuring Latto, "Yes or No," "Please Don't Change" featuring DJ Snake, "Hate You," "Somebody," "Too Sad to Dance" and "Shot Glass of Tears."

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lana Del Rey covers John Denver, releases 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'
Music // 1 hour ago
Lana Del Rey covers John Denver, releases 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey shared her version of the John Denver song "Take Me Home, Country Roads."
Beyonce releases 'My House' song alongside 'Renaissance' film
Music // 2 hours ago
Beyonce releases 'My House' song alongside 'Renaissance' film
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Beyoncé released "My House," a song that appears in her "Renaissance" concert film.
Phish to perform at Sphere in Las Vegas
Music // 1 day ago
Phish to perform at Sphere in Las Vegas
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Phish announced four shows at the Sphere venue in Las Vegas in 2024.
Shane MacGowan, singer for the Pogues, dies at 65
Music // 1 day ago
Shane MacGowan, singer for the Pogues, dies at 65
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Shane MacGowan, an Irish singer-songwriter who was the frontman of the Pogues, died Thursday.
Lana Del Rey performs 'Unchained Melody' at 'Christmas at Graceland' special
Music // 1 day ago
Lana Del Rey performs 'Unchained Melody' at 'Christmas at Graceland' special
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and other stars performed during the NBC special "Christmas at Graceland" celebrating Elvis Presley.
Apink to release 'Pink Christmas' holiday song
Music // 1 day ago
Apink to release 'Pink Christmas' holiday song
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group Apink will release the holiday song "Pink Christmas" in December.
Taylor Swift top Spotify artist of 2023, puts 'You're Losing Me' on streaming
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift top Spotify artist of 2023, puts 'You're Losing Me' on streaming
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023 and celebrated by releasing "You're Losing Me (From the Vault)" on streaming.
Jungkook to release 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher
Music // 2 days ago
Jungkook to release 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Jungkook, a K-pop star and member of BTS, will release "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" on Friday.
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon perform 'Wrap Me Up' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 3 days ago
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon perform 'Wrap Me Up' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon performed their holiday song "Wrap Me Up" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Music // 3 days ago
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Girls' Generation member Taeyeon released the album "To. X" and a music video for her song of the same name.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Discontinued' host Bruce Campbell: 'We forget everything'
'Discontinued' host Bruce Campbell: 'We forget everything'
TV review: 'Obliterated' delivers action, gross-out comedy
TV review: 'Obliterated' delivers action, gross-out comedy
Megan Fox says love for Machine Gun Kelly heightened grief over miscarriage
Megan Fox says love for Machine Gun Kelly heightened grief over miscarriage
Movie review: 'Godzilla Minus One' thrills with monster carnage, poignant themes
Movie review: 'Godzilla Minus One' thrills with monster carnage, poignant themes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement