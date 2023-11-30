Trending
Nov. 30, 2023 / 11:11 AM

Phish to perform at Sphere in Las Vegas

By Annie Martin
Phish announced four shows at the Sphere venue in Las Vegas in 2024. Photo by Rene Huemer/Sphere Entertainment Co.
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Phish will perform a series of shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas in 2024.

The rock band announced four concerts at the venue in a press release Thursday.

Phish will take the stage April 18, 19, 20 and 21 at the Sphere. Each show will feature completely unique setlists and visuals, creating a "once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience" for concertgoers.

"From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we've been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas," Phish guitarist and vocalist Trey Anastasio said. "We're thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans."

Tickets go on sale Dec. 15.

The four concerts mark the beginning of Phish's partnership with Sphere, but will be the only shows the band performs at the venue in 2024.

The Sphere opened in September. The venue features next-generation technologies, including a 160,000 sq. ft. LED display inside the main venue bowl and Sphere Immersive Sound.

