Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 29, 2023 / 2:47 PM

Apink to release 'Pink Christmas' holiday song

By Annie Martin
Apink will release the holiday song "Pink Christmas" in December. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA
Apink will release the holiday song "Pink Christmas" in December. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Apink will release a holiday song.

The K-pop stars announced the song "Pink Christmas" on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Apink X-mas Season Song [PINK CHRISTMAS] Coming Soon," the group wrote on social media.

Apink will release the song Dec. 11.

Apink shared a "season's greetings" message to fans in a video last week.

Apink member Jung Eun-ji previously celebrated the holidays by releasing a cover of the Kelly Clarkson song "Underneath the Tree."

"Pink Christmas" will mark Apink's first release since the EP Self in April.

The group consists of Jung, Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young, and made its debut in 2011.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift top Spotify artist of 2023, puts 'You're Losing Me' on streaming
Music // 5 hours ago
Taylor Swift top Spotify artist of 2023, puts 'You're Losing Me' on streaming
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023 and celebrated by releasing "You're Losing Me (From the Vault)" on streaming.
Jungkook to release 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher
Music // 1 day ago
Jungkook to release 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Jungkook, a K-pop star and member of BTS, will release "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" on Friday.
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon perform 'Wrap Me Up' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 1 day ago
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon perform 'Wrap Me Up' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon performed their holiday song "Wrap Me Up" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Music // 2 days ago
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Girls' Generation member Taeyeon released the album "To. X" and a music video for her song of the same name.
Taylor Swift says 'Eras Tour' concert film will stream in December
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift says 'Eras Tour' concert film will stream in December
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift said an extended version of her "Eras Tour" concert film will start streaming on her birthday in December.
Jean Knight, singer known for 'Mr. Big Stuff,' dies at 80
Music // 2 days ago
Jean Knight, singer known for 'Mr. Big Stuff,' dies at 80
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Jean Knight, a soul and funk singer known for her hit 1971 single "Mr. Big Stuff," has died.
Jennifer Lopez to release 'This is Me... Now' album, film in February
Music // 2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez to release 'This is Me... Now' album, film in February
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez will release the album "This is Me... Now" and an accompanying film about her love life in February.
Stray Kids' 'Rock-Star' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Stray Kids' 'Rock-Star' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Stray Kids' "Rock-Star" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Dreamcatcher releases 'Villains' EP, 'OOTD' music video
Music // 1 week ago
Dreamcatcher releases 'Villains' EP, 'OOTD' music video
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Dreamcatcher released the album "Villains" and a music video for "OOTD."
Ariana DeBose performs 'This Wish' on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 1 week ago
Ariana DeBose performs 'This Wish' on 'Good Morning America'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Ariana DeBose performed "This Wish," a song from the animated Disney film "Wish," on "Good Morning America."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Megan Fox says love for Machine Gun Kelly heightened grief over miscarriage
Megan Fox says love for Machine Gun Kelly heightened grief over miscarriage
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement