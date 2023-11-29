Apink will release the holiday song "Pink Christmas" in December. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Apink will release a holiday song. The K-pop stars announced the song "Pink Christmas" on Wednesday.

"Apink X-mas Season Song [PINK CHRISTMAS] Coming Soon," the group wrote on social media.

Apink will release the song Dec. 11.

Apink shared a "season's greetings" message to fans in a video last week.

Apink member Jung Eun-ji previously celebrated the holidays by releasing a cover of the Kelly Clarkson song "Underneath the Tree."

"Pink Christmas" will mark Apink's first release since the EP Self in April.

The group consists of Jung, Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young, and made its debut in 2011.