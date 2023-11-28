Trending
Music
Nov. 28, 2023 / 1:57 PM

Jungkook to release 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher

By Annie Martin
Jungkook will release "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Jungkook will release "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook has announced a new remix.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, will release a new version of his song "Standing Next to You" with Usher on Friday.

"Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" adds "a velvety touch to the energetic vibe of the original version, showcasing the synergy between the two artists in full force," BigHit Music said in a press release.

"We ask for your enthusiastic love and support for 'Standing Next to You - Usher Remix' and Jung Kook's future endeavors," BigHit added.

"Standing Next to You" appears on Jungkook's debut solo album, Golden. Jungkook released the album and a music video for "Standing Next to You" earlier this month.

The singer performed "Standing Next to You" Nov. 6 on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and Nov. 8 on Today.

Golden also features the songs "3D" featuring Jack Harlow, "Closer to You" featuring Major Lazer, "Seven" featuring Latto, "Yes or No," "Please Don't Change" featuring DJ Snake, "Hate You," "Somebody," "Too Sad to Dance" and "Shot Glass of Tears."

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

