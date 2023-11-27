Nov. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taeyeon is back with new music.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, released the EP To. X and a music video for her song of the same name on Monday.

The "To. X" video shows Taeyeon move on from a toxic, narcissistic relationship.

To. X also features the songs "Melt Away," "Burn It Down," "Nightmare," "All for Nothing" and "Fabulous."

Taeyeon shared a highlight clip for "Nightmare" last week.

To. X marks Taeyeon's first solo release since her album INVU in February 2022.

Taeyeon came to fame with Girls' Generation, which also consists of Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. She is also a member of the group's subunit Oh!GG.