Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 27, 2023 / 2:35 PM

Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video

By Annie Martin

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taeyeon is back with new music.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, released the EP To. X and a music video for her song of the same name on Monday.

Advertisement

The "To. X" video shows Taeyeon move on from a toxic, narcissistic relationship.

To. X also features the songs "Melt Away," "Burn It Down," "Nightmare," "All for Nothing" and "Fabulous."

Taeyeon shared a highlight clip for "Nightmare" last week.

To. X marks Taeyeon's first solo release since her album INVU in February 2022.

Taeyeon came to fame with Girls' Generation, which also consists of Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. She is also a member of the group's subunit Oh!GG.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift says 'Eras Tour' concert film will stream in December
Music // 5 hours ago
Taylor Swift says 'Eras Tour' concert film will stream in December
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift said an extended version of her "Eras Tour" concert film will start streaming on her birthday in December.
Jean Knight, singer known for 'Mr. Big Stuff,' dies at 80
Music // 6 hours ago
Jean Knight, singer known for 'Mr. Big Stuff,' dies at 80
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Jean Knight, a soul and funk singer known for her hit 1971 single "Mr. Big Stuff," has died.
Jennifer Lopez to release 'This is Me... Now' album, film in February
Music // 7 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez to release 'This is Me... Now' album, film in February
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez will release the album "This is Me... Now" and an accompanying film about her love life in February.
Stray Kids' 'Rock-Star' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids' 'Rock-Star' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Stray Kids' "Rock-Star" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Dreamcatcher releases 'Villains' EP, 'OOTD' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Dreamcatcher releases 'Villains' EP, 'OOTD' music video
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Dreamcatcher released the album "Villains" and a music video for "OOTD."
Ariana DeBose performs 'This Wish' on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 5 days ago
Ariana DeBose performs 'This Wish' on 'Good Morning America'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Ariana DeBose performed "This Wish," a song from the animated Disney film "Wish," on "Good Morning America."
Taeyeon teases 'Nightmare' song from 'To. X' EP
Music // 6 days ago
Taeyeon teases 'Nightmare' song from 'To. X' EP
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Girls' Generation member Taeyeon shared a highlight clip for "Nightmare," a song from her solo album "To. X."
Bjork recruits Rosalia for new song 'Oral'
Music // 6 days ago
Bjork recruits Rosalia for new song 'Oral'
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Björk released a single and music video for her song "Oral" featuring Rosalía.
Rolling Stones announce North American tour for 2024
Music // 6 days ago
Rolling Stones announce North American tour for 2024
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones will perform on a North American stadium tour in 2024.
The Boyz release new album, 'Watch It' music video
Music // 1 week ago
The Boyz release new album, 'Watch It' music video
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group The Boyz released the album "Phantasy Pt. 2: Sixth Sense" and a music video for "Watch It."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eric McCormack and wife Janet divorcing after 26 years of marriage
Eric McCormack and wife Janet divorcing after 26 years of marriage
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Cher jumped on bed after Stevie Wonder agreed to sing on her Christmas album
Cher jumped on bed after Stevie Wonder agreed to sing on her Christmas album
Movie review: 'Leave the World Behind' dumbs down the apocalypse
Movie review: 'Leave the World Behind' dumbs down the apocalypse
Dolly Parton wears Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit for halftime show
Dolly Parton wears Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit for halftime show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement