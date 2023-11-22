Trending
Music
Nov. 22, 2023

Dreamcatcher releases 'Villains' EP, 'OOTD' music video

By Annie Martin
Dreamcatcher released the album "Villains" and a music video for "OOTD." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP Villains and a music video for the song "OOTD" on Wednesday.

The "OOTD" video shows an office worker find inspiration in Dreamcatcher and its fashion-forward looks. OOTD is an abbreviation for "Outfit of the Day."

Villains also features the tracks "Intro: This is My Fashion," "Rising," "Shatter" and "We Are Young."

Dreamcatcher teased the songs in a highlight medley released last week.

Villains is Dreamcatcher's second EP of 2023, following Apocalypse: From Us, released in May.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group first made its debut under the name Minx in 2014.

