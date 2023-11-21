Trending
Nov. 21, 2023

Taeyeon teases 'Nightmare' song from 'To. X' EP

By Annie Martin

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taeyeon is teasing her new EP.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, released a highlight clip for her song "Nightmare" on Tuesday.

The "Nightmare" teaser features a snippet from the song and shows Taeyeon gaze at herself while holding a mirror over the face of a sleeping man.

Taeyeon shared a highlight clip for "Melt Away" on Monday that shows the singer meet a man for dinner at a restaurant. The scene then changes to show Taeyeon sitting alone.

"Nightmare" and "Melt Away" appear on Taeyeon's forthcoming solo EP, To. X. The singer will release the album Nov. 27.

To. X will mark Taeyeon's first solo release since her album INVU in February 2022.

Taeyeon came to fame with Girls' Generation, which also consists of Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. She is also a member of the group's subunit Oh!GG.

