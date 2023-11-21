1 of 3 | Björk released a single and music video for her song "Oral" featuring Rosalía. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Icelandic singer Björk and Spanish singer Rosalía have teamed up on a new song. Björk, 58, released a single and music video for "Oral" featuring Rosalía, 31, on Tuesday. Advertisement

The "Oral" video shows Björk and Rosalía face off and sword fight while wearing similar outfits and hairstyles.

Björk said in a post Monday that profits from the song will go to stop open net pen fish farming in Iceland.

"this is a 25 year old song of mine i wrote and programmed inspired by a dancehall beat (the grandmother of reggaeton)," the star wrote. "rosalia´s experiments with the genre and her incredible voice made her an obvious guest for the song. i feel blessed she said yes and she and her team are giving their work and all the profits to this battle."

"i think somehow there is an elegant resonance between the fact that both of our voices are the same age on the recording," she added. "i would like to thank @segabodega for co-producing this with me and rosalia."

Björk then thanked the environmental groups and lawyers that are fighting against open net pen fish farming in Iceland, calling industrial salmon farming in open net pens "horrid for the environment."

"we can still reverse this. our legal cases on bio-diversity, cruelty to animals and more could become exemplary cases around the world," she said.

Björk said in an interview with Pitchfork that she wrote "Oral" in between her albums Homogenic (1997) and Vespertine (2001). The song is her first release since the album Fossora in September 2022.

Rosalía released her second album, Motomami, in March 2022.

