Nov. 20, 2023 / 2:47 PM

The Boyz release new album, 'Watch It' music video

By Annie Martin
The Boyz released the album "Phantasy Pt. 2: Sixth Sense" and a music video for "Watch It." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band The Boyz is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the album Phantasy Pt. 2: Sixth Sense and a music video for the song "Watch It" on Monday.

The "Watch It" video shows the members of The Boyz preside over a "Wingz Express" shop selling jewelry and other valuables.

Phantasy Pt. 2 also features the songs "Rat in the Trap," "Honey," "Bad Luck," "Crying & Laughter," and "Escape," which The Boyz teased in a video last week.

Phantasy Pt. 2 is a follow-up to Phantasy Pt. 1: Christmas in August, which The Boyz released in August. Pt. 1 features the single "Lip Gloss."

The Boyz consists of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric. The group made its debut in 2017.

In other K-pop news, NewJeans and Stray Kids performed and won awards Sunday at the Billboard Music Awards.

