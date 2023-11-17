Trending
Music
Nov. 17, 2023

Enhypen releases new EP, 'Sweet Venom' music video

By Annie Martin

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Enhypen is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the EP Orange Blood and a music video for the song "Sweet Venom" on Friday.

The "Sweet Venom" video shows the members of Enhypen dance in a city street that has been frozen in time.

Orange Blood also features the songs "Mortal," "Still Monster," "Far," "Orange Flower (You Complete Me)" and the English version of "Sweet Venom."

The EP is a follow-up to Dark Blood, released in May.

Enhypen consists of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki. The group made its debut in 2020.

