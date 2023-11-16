1 of 2 | Stray Kids released a "Racer version" of its "LaLaLaLa" dance practice video. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids has released a new video for its single "LaLaLaLa." The K-pop group shared a dance practice video for the song Thursday. Advertisement

The "Racer version" video shows the members of Stray Kids perform the "LaLaLaLa" choreography while wearing racing-inspired outfits in a dance studio.

Stray Kids released the "LaLaLaLa" music video alongside its EP Rock-Star last week.

Rock-Star also features the songs "Megaverse," "Blind Spot," "Comflex," "Cover Me," "Leave" and "Social Path" featuring Lisa.

Stray Kids will perform "LaLaLaLa" and "S-Class" at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

Fellow K-pop group NewJeans will also take the stage at the awards show.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.