Nov. 13, 2023 / 2:41 PM

My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline When We Were Young festival in 2024

By Annie Martin
Fall Out Boy will perform at When We Were Young music festival in 2024. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Fall Out Boy will perform at When We Were Young music festival in 2024. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Organizers have announced the lineup for the 2024 When We Were Young music festival.

My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy will headline the third annual festival Oct. 19, 2024, at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Other performers include A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, Pierce the Veil, Simple Plan, The Used, Coheed and Cambria, The All-American Rejects, Underoath, New Found Glory, Chiodos, Motion City Soundtrack, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Silverstein, Senses Fail, Thursday and Atreyu.

The festival will see over 50 bands perform career-spanning sets or one of their iconic albums in full.

My Chemical Romance will perform the entirety of its 2006 album The Black Parade, while Jimmy Eat World will take to the stage with songs from its 2001 album Bleed American.

The event will mark Pretty Girls Make Graves' first show in 17 years.

Pre-sale for tickets begins Friday at 1 p.m. EST.

This year's festival took place Oct. 21 and 22 in Las Vegas, with Blink-182 and Green Day as headliners.

