Music
Nov. 13, 2023 / 11:44 AM

Drake announces 'It's All a Blur' tour dates with J. Cole

By Annie Martin
Drake (pictured) and J. Cole will perform across North America on the "It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?" in 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Drake (pictured) and J. Cole will perform across North America on the "It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?" in 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Drake And J. Cole are going on tour in 2024.

Drake, 37, announced the It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? with Cole, 38, on Monday.

The new North American tour will kick off with a pair of shows Jan. 18 and 19 in Denver and conclude March 27 in Birmingham, Ala.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Cash App card holders to begin Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Drake originally launched the It's All a Blur tour with 21 Savage in July and wrapped up the tour in October.

The singer and rapper released his eighth album, For All the Dogs, on Oct. 6. The album includes the singles "Slime You Out" featuring SZA and "8AM in Charlotte."

Here's the full list of dates for the It's All a Blur Tour - Big at the What?

Jan. 18 - Denver, at Ball Arena

Jan. 19 - Denver, at Ball Arena

Jan. 22 - San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center

Jan. 25 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center

Jan. 29 - New Orleans, at Smoothie King Center

Jan. 30 - New Orleans, at Smoothie King Center

Feb. 2 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

Feb. 7 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 8 - Nashville, as Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 12 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Arena

Feb. 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 20 - Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

Feb. 21 - Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

Feb. 24 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Feb. 27 - Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center

March 2- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

March 5 - Memphis, Tenn., at FedEx Forum

March 10 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena

March 14 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

March 18 - State College, Pa., at Bryce Jordan Center

March 23 - Sunrise, Fla., at Amerant Bank Arena

March 27 - Birmingham, Ala., at The Legacy Arena

