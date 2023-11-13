Drake announces 'It's All a Blur' tour dates with J. Cole

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Drake And J. Cole are going on tour in 2024.
Drake, 37, announced the It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? with Cole, 38, on Monday.
|Advertisement
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Drake And J. Cole are going on tour in 2024. Drake, 37, announced the It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? with Cole, 38, on Monday.
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Drake And J. Cole are going on tour in 2024.
Drake, 37, announced the It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? with Cole, 38, on Monday.
The new North American tour will kick off with a pair of shows Jan. 18 and 19 in Denver and conclude March 27 in Birmingham, Ala.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Cash App card holders to begin Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Drake originally launched the It's All a Blur tour with 21 Savage in July and wrapped up the tour in October.
The singer and rapper released his eighth album, For All the Dogs, on Oct. 6. The album includes the singles "Slime You Out" featuring SZA and "8AM in Charlotte."
Here's the full list of dates for the It's All a Blur Tour - Big at the What?
Jan. 18 - Denver, at Ball Arena
Jan. 19 - Denver, at Ball Arena
Jan. 22 - San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center
Jan. 25 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center
Jan. 29 - New Orleans, at Smoothie King Center
Jan. 30 - New Orleans, at Smoothie King Center
Feb. 2 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
Feb. 7 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 8 - Nashville, as Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 12 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Arena
Feb. 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 20 - Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
Feb. 21 - Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
Feb. 24 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Feb. 27 - Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center
March 2- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center
March 5 - Memphis, Tenn., at FedEx Forum
March 10 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena
March 14 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena
March 18 - State College, Pa., at Bryce Jordan Center
March 23 - Sunrise, Fla., at Amerant Bank Arena
March 27 - Birmingham, Ala., at The Legacy Arena