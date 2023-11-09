Red Velvet released a preview of its "Chill Kill" music video and a highlight medley for its album of the same name. File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet is gearing up for the release of its new album. The K-pop stars released a highlight medley for its album Chill Kill on Thursday, along with a music video teaser for its song of the same name.

The "Chill Kill" video teaser shows the members of Red Velvet gather together in a room. The members are seen distraught and crying, which is juxtaposed with scenes of the group smiling and celebrating.

The Chill Kill album preview features a snippet of "Chill Kill," along with "Knock Knock (Who's There?)," "Underwater," "Iced Coffee," "One Kiss," "Bulldozer," "Wings," "Will I Ever See You Again?," "Nightmare" and "Scenery."

Red Velvet previously released mood samplers for the album featuring the individual members.

The group will release Chill Kill and the "Chill Kill" music video Nov. 13.

Chill Kill will mark Red Velvet's first full-length Korean album since Perfect Velvet, released in 2017.

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri.