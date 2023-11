1 of 5 | Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole perform at the 2023 Latin Billboard Music Awards at the University of Miami, Watsco Center on October 5 in Coral Gables, Fla. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Música Mexicana singer-songwriter Peso Pluma was the first performer announced Monday to take the stage at this month's Billboard Music Awards ceremony. Pluma is set to sing his hit song "Rubicon" at the event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 19. Advertisement

Boxing legend Mile Tyson is expected to take part in the performance.

Pluma is up for the prizes for Top New Artist, Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist and Top Latin Album.

He also earned two nominations in the Top Latin Song category for "Ella Baila Sola" with Eslabon Armado and "La Bebe" with Yng Lvcas.

Other top finalists for prizes include The Weeknd, SZA, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, Drake and Zach Bryan.