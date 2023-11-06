Trending
Music
Nov. 6, 2023 / 3:13 PM

Stray Kids 'let it rock' in 'Rock (LALALALA)' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Stray Kids released a preview of its music video for "Rock (LALALALA)," a song from its EP "Rock-Star." File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
1 of 3 | Stray Kids released a preview of its music video for "Rock (LALALALA)," a song from its EP "Rock-Star." File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "Rock (LALALALA)" on Monday.

The "Rock (LALALALA)" teaser shows the members of Stray Kids perform a hard-hitting dance routine.

"Rock (LALALALA)" appears on the group's forthcoming EP, Rock-Star. Stray Kids will release the album and the full "Rock (LALALALA)" music video Friday.

Rock-Star also features the songs "Megaverse," "Blind Spot," "Comflex," "Cover Me," "Social Path" featuring Lisa and the "Rock (LALALALA)" rock version.

Stray Kids released a prologue video for Rock-Star in October that reflects on anger and anxiety.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group released its most recent Korean album, 5-Star, in June.

