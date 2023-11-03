Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 3, 2023 / 11:59 AM

Megan Thee Stallion sheds her past in 'Cobra' single, music video

By Annie Martin
Megan Thee Stallion released a single and music video for her song "Cobra." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Megan Thee Stallion released a single and music video for her song "Cobra." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion is back with new music.

The 28-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "Cobra" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Cobra" video opens with a closeup of Megan Thee Stallion's mouth as she talks about shedding her past.

"Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over again," she says.

The singer is then seen emerging from the mouth of a snake and confronting another cobra. In a different scene, she sheds her skin as a group of people look on and snap photos.

"Cobra" explores Megan Thee Stallion's mental health struggles and alludes to her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine cheating on her.

"Cobra" is Megan Thee Stallion's first new solo single since her album Traumazine, released in August 2022.

Advertisement

The rapper was featured on Cardi B's song "Bongos," released in September, and released a song, "Out Alpha the Alpha," for the film Dicks: The Musical in October.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Beatles release 'Now and Then' music video directed by Peter Jackson
Music // 54 minutes ago
Beatles release 'Now and Then' music video directed by Peter Jackson
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Beatles released a music video for "Now and Then," a "last" song from the band featuring the voice of John Lennon.
Olivia Rodrigo releases 'Can't Catch Me Now' for 'Hunger Games' prequel
Music // 1 hour ago
Olivia Rodrigo releases 'Can't Catch Me Now' for 'Hunger Games' prequel
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo released "Can't Catch Me Now," a song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."
Sheryl Crow to release 'Evolution' album, shares first song
Music // 1 hour ago
Sheryl Crow to release 'Evolution' album, shares first song
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow announced her 11th album, "Evolution," and released a first single, "Alarm Clock."
Jimmy Buffett album released after singer's death
Music // 2 hours ago
Jimmy Buffett album released after singer's death
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Jimmy Buffett's final album, "Equal Strain on All Parts," was released in the wake of the singer's death.
Jungkook releases solo album, 'Standing Next to You' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Jungkook releases solo album, 'Standing Next to You' music video
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook released his debut solo album, "Golden," and a music video for "Standing Next to You."
Rock legend Sting: I'm still a student of music
Music // 7 hours ago
Rock legend Sting: I'm still a student of music
NEW YORK, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Rock legend Sting says he discovers something new each time he plays his hits during concerts.
Aespa shares 'Drama' album preview
Music // 21 hours ago
Aespa shares 'Drama' album preview
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a track poster video featuring clips from its EP "Drama."
Green Day to launch 'Saviors' tour in 2024
Music // 1 day ago
Green Day to launch 'Saviors' tour in 2024
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Green Day officially announced "The Saviors Tour" featuring Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.
Olivia Rodrigo to release song for 'Hunger Games' prequel
Music // 1 day ago
Olivia Rodrigo to release song for 'Hunger Games' prequel
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo announced "Can't Catch Me Now," a song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."
Jungkook to perform Monday on 'The Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Jungkook to perform Monday on 'The Tonight Show'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook will appear on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of his solo album "Golden."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle honors Chiricahua Apache sculptor, painter Allan Houser
Google Doodle honors Chiricahua Apache sculptor, painter Allan Houser
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 shows similarities, differences between Disney parks
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 shows similarities, differences between Disney parks
Director: 'All the Light We Cannot See' clear call for empathy
Director: 'All the Light We Cannot See' clear call for empathy
Jungkook teases 'Standing Next to You,' will perform Nov. 8 on 'Today'
Jungkook teases 'Standing Next to You,' will perform Nov. 8 on 'Today'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement