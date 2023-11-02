Trending
Nov. 2, 2023

Aespa shares 'Drama' album preview

By Annie Martin
Aespa released a track poster video featuring clips from its EP "Drama." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Aespa released a track poster video featuring clips from its EP "Drama." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop stars released an album preview for its EP Drama on Thursday.

The track poster video features clips from Drama's six songs: "Drama," "Trick or Treat," "Don't Blink," "Hot Air Balloon," "Yolo" and "You."

On Sunday, Aespa released a mood sampler for Drama titled "The Scene" featuring a crashed red car.

Aespa announced Drama in October and will release the album Nov. 10.

Drama will mark Aespa's second EP of 2023, following My World in May.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group recently released an animated "Ae-Aespa" version of its music video for the song "Better Things."

