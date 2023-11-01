Trending
Music
Nov. 1, 2023 / 2:15 PM

Jungkook teases 'Standing Next to You,' will perform Nov. 8 on 'Today'

By Annie Martin
Jungkook teased "Standing Next to You," a new single from his solo album "Golden." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jungkook teased "Standing Next to You," a new single from his solo album "Golden." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook is teasing his new single.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a preview of his music video for the song "Standing Next to You" on Wednesday.

The "Standing Next to You" teaser shows Jungkook wearing a large pair of dark wings. The singer is also seen performing a choreographed dance routine with a group.

"Standing Next to You" appears on Jungkook's forthcoming debut solo album, Golden. The singer will release the album and the full "Standing Next to You" music video Friday.

Golden also features the previously released singles "Seven" featuring Latto and "3D" featuring Jack Harlow.

Jungkook shared a highlight medley for Golden on Monday.

In other news, Today announced Wednesday that Jungkook will perform on the show Nov. 8 as part of its Citi Concert Series.

