Oct. 31, 2023 / 2:32 PM

WayV shares 'On My Youth' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Chinese boy band WayV is teasing its new music video.

The group, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a preview of its video for the song "On My Youth" on Tuesday.

The "On My Youth" teaser shows the members of WayV struggle as they lose a boxing match and get caught up in a brawl in the streets.

WayV also shared teaser images featuring the members.

"On My Youth" is the title track from WayV's forthcoming album of the same name. The group will release the album and the full "On My Youth" music video Wednesday.

On My Youth will mark WayV's first full-length album since the group's debut, Awaken the World (2020). The group released the EP Phantom in December 2022 and the single "Welcome to My Paradise" in May.

WayV consists of Kun, Ten, Winwin, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang.

As a full group, NCT has 26 members and also features the subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream, DoJaeJung and NCT U.

