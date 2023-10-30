Trending
Oct. 30, 2023 / 11:39 AM

Creed to launch reunion tour in 2024

By Annie Martin
Creed will perform across North America on its "Summer of '99" tour featuring 3 Doors Down. File Photo by Martin Fried/UPI
Creed will perform across North America on its "Summer of '99" tour featuring 3 Doors Down. File Photo by Martin Fried/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Creed is going on tour in 2024.

The rock band announced a new North American tour, the Summer of '99 tour, on Monday.

Summer of '99 will reunite the members of Creed and mark the band's first tour in over 10 years. The tour kicks off July 17, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisc., and will conclude Sept. 28 in Atlantic City, N.J.

3 Doors Down will appear as special guests on select dates, along with Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck and Finger Eleven.

"It's time to ROCK," the band said in a joint post with Live Nation. "The wait is over! Creed is returning to stages across North America for the first time in 12 years."

"I feel like I'm as strong as I've ever been vocally, and looking forward to sharing the stage with the guys again," Creed frontman Scott Stapp said in a statement. "The fans have clearly let us know they feel it's long overdue. I want to give them what they deserve. I'm ready to bring it."

The tour dates include a headlining performance at the inaugural Summer of '99 and Beyond music festival Aug. 31 in San Bernadino, Calif.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Live Nation.

Creed previously announced a Summer of '99 cruise tour that runs April 27-May 1.

