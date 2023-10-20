Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 20, 2023 / 1:44 PM

Seventeen takes to the streets in 'God of Music' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Seventeen released a preview of its music video for "God of Music," a song from the EP "Seventeenth Heaven." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Seventeen released a preview of its music video for "God of Music," a song from the EP "Seventeenth Heaven." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "God of Music" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "God of Music" teaser shows the members of Seventeen take to the streets, where they dance and party with a group of people.

Seventeen shared a first teaser for the song Thursday that shows the members in quiet isolation until the music ramps up.

"God of Music" appears on Seventeen's forthcoming EP, Seventeenth Heaven. The group announced the album in September and will release the EP on Monday.

Seventeenth Heaven features Seventeen's S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

The EP will be the group's first since FML, released in April.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cher releases 'Christmas,' her first holiday album
Music // 1 hour ago
Cher releases 'Christmas,' her first holiday album
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Cher released "Christmas," her first holiday album and first album of original music in 10 years.
Lainey Wilson to launch 'Country's Cool Again' tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Lainey Wilson to launch 'Country's Cool Again' tour
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Singer and "Yellowstone" actress Lainey Wilson will perform across North America on a new tour in 2024.
Green Day to release new single Oct. 24, announce 2024 tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Green Day to release new single Oct. 24, announce 2024 tour
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Green Day shared a release date for "The American Dream is Killing Me" and announced a new tour with Smashing Pumpkins and more.
Rolling Stones release 'Hackney Diamonds' album
Music // 2 hours ago
Rolling Stones release 'Hackney Diamonds' album
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones released the album "Hackney Diamonds" and performed with Lady Gaga at the release party.
Maluma, girlfriend Susana Gomez expecting first child
Music // 3 hours ago
Maluma, girlfriend Susana Gomez expecting first child
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Maluma announced he's expecting a baby girl with Susana Gomez in his "Procura" music video.
Brandy to release 'Christmas with Brandy' holiday album
Music // 3 hours ago
Brandy to release 'Christmas with Brandy' holiday album
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Brandy will release her first holiday album, "Christmas with Brandy," in November.
Dolly Parton recruits Miley Cyrus for 'Wrecking Ball' cover
Music // 4 hours ago
Dolly Parton recruits Miley Cyrus for 'Wrecking Ball' cover
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released a cover of "Wrecking Ball" featuring Miley Cyrus, the original artist and her goddaughter.
Pink cancels Vancouver shows due to respiratory infection
Music // 5 hours ago
Pink cancels Vancouver shows due to respiratory infection
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Pop music star Pink has canceled her weekend concerts in Vancouver due to a respiratory infection.
Google Doodle honors jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday
Music // 6 hours ago
Google Doodle honors jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle pays tribute to jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday.
Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album
Music // 22 hours ago
Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of "Megaverse," the first track from "Rock-Star."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lupita Nyong'o announces split from beau in 'season of heartbreak'
Lupita Nyong'o announces split from beau in 'season of heartbreak'
Google Doodle honors jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday
Google Doodle honors jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday
Michael Connelly: Harry Bosch emotionally at sea after Maddie's 'Legacy' abduction
Michael Connelly: Harry Bosch emotionally at sea after Maddie's 'Legacy' abduction
Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album
Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album
'Love Island Games' contestants fight for love
'Love Island Games' contestants fight for love
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement