Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 20, 2023 / 7:36 AM

Google Doodle honors jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday

By Karen Butler

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle pays tribute to jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday.

The artwork created by Hannah Buckman shows the U.S.-born, Britain-based entertainer -- who is credited with introducing the scat style of singing during the Harlem Renaissance -- holding a microphone as a band plays behind her, a couple dances and several women enjoy her music over cocktails.

Advertisement

"Adelaide's story is incredibly meaningful to me as an artist because it exemplifies the power of creative expression to impact culture and inspire change," Buckman said in a statement on the Google website.

"I'm drawn to Black women who have used their artistic talents to shine brightly and influence society. Their stories not only resonate with me on a personal level but also are so inspiring for my own creative work. I believe that by showcasing the talent and creativity of people like Adelaide through art, we can continue to celebrate their contributions and raise awareness of their impact."

The recording star, who performed for decades in clubs and theaters throughout the United States and Europe, died at the age of 92 in 1993.

Advertisement

The highlight of her career was recording the chart-topping "Creole Love Call" with jazz legend Duke Ellington in 1927.

Marisa Lewis, a relative of Hall, thanked Google for recognizing her now during Britain's Black History Month.

"Adelaide was a true pioneer and possessed a rare gift -- a voice that could move mountains and a talent for dance that enchanted audiences worldwide," Lewis said.

"Instilled in her by her parents' tutelage, she harnessed her natural gifts of perfect pitch, dance, and charisma, determined to support her household. Little did she know that her unwavering work ethic, creativity, passion, and humility would pave the way for a once-in-a-lifetime career and an enduring legacy."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album
Music // 16 hours ago
Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of "Megaverse," the first track from "Rock-Star."
Bad Bunny announces 'Most Wanted' tour for 2024
Music // 17 hours ago
Bad Bunny announces 'Most Wanted' tour for 2024
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny will perform across North America on his "Most Wanted" tour in 2024.
MTV Europe Music Awards canceled amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Music // 19 hours ago
MTV Europe Music Awards canceled amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The MTV Europe Music Awards will no longer take place in Paris in November.
EXO's Chanyeol lounges in 'Good Enough' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
EXO's Chanyeol lounges in 'Good Enough' music video teaser
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star Chanyeol released a preview of his music video for the solo single "Good Enough."
Pink postpones Tacoma shows due to 'family medical issues'
Music // 2 days ago
Pink postpones Tacoma shows due to 'family medical issues'
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Pink announced that her family's urgent medical issues need "immediate attention" and that both of her upcoming Tacoma, Wash., shows would be postponed.
SHINee's Taemin gets out and about in 'Guilty' mood clip
Music // 3 days ago
SHINee's Taemin gets out and about in 'Guilty' mood clip
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taemin released a teaser for his forthcoming solo EP, "Guilty."
Sam Hunt announces 'Outskirts' tour for 2024
Music // 3 days ago
Sam Hunt announces 'Outskirts' tour for 2024
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Country music singer Sam Hunt will perform across the United States on his "Outskirts" tour.
Christine and the Queens takes ill, cancels remaining 2023 tour dates
Music // 3 days ago
Christine and the Queens takes ill, cancels remaining 2023 tour dates
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- French singer Christine and the Queens canceled the remainder of his 2023 tour due to illness.
Liam Gallagher to launch 'Definitely Maybe' anniversary tour
Music // 3 days ago
Liam Gallagher to launch 'Definitely Maybe' anniversary tour
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Liam Gallagher announced a new tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Oasis album "Definitely Maybe."
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Rocky,' 'Sopranos' actor Burt Young dead at 83
'Rocky,' 'Sopranos' actor Burt Young dead at 83
Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album
Stray Kids tease 'Megaverse' from 'Rock-Star' album
Tennis legend Billie Jean King gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
Tennis legend Billie Jean King gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
Rhys Darby, 'Our Flag Means Death' cast celebrate fandom amid strike
Rhys Darby, 'Our Flag Means Death' cast celebrate fandom amid strike
'Love Island Games' contestants fight for love
'Love Island Games' contestants fight for love
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement