Google Doodle honors jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle pays tribute to jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday.

The artwork created by Hannah Buckman shows the U.S.-born, Britain-based entertainer -- who is credited with introducing the scat style of singing during the Harlem Renaissance -- holding a microphone as a band plays behind her, a couple dances and several women enjoy her music over cocktails.

"Adelaide's story is incredibly meaningful to me as an artist because it exemplifies the power of creative expression to impact culture and inspire change," Buckman said in a statement on the Google website.

"I'm drawn to Black women who have used their artistic talents to shine brightly and influence society. Their stories not only resonate with me on a personal level but also are so inspiring for my own creative work. I believe that by showcasing the talent and creativity of people like Adelaide through art, we can continue to celebrate their contributions and raise awareness of their impact."

The recording star, who performed for decades in clubs and theaters throughout the United States and Europe, died at the age of 92 in 1993.

The highlight of her career was recording the chart-topping "Creole Love Call" with jazz legend Duke Ellington in 1927.

Marisa Lewis, a relative of Hall, thanked Google for recognizing her now during Britain's Black History Month.

"Adelaide was a true pioneer and possessed a rare gift -- a voice that could move mountains and a talent for dance that enchanted audiences worldwide," Lewis said.

"Instilled in her by her parents' tutelage, she harnessed her natural gifts of perfect pitch, dance, and charisma, determined to support her household. Little did she know that her unwavering work ethic, creativity, passion, and humility would pave the way for a once-in-a-lifetime career and an enduring legacy."