Oct. 18, 2023 / 1:16 PM

EXO's Chanyeol lounges in 'Good Enough' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Chanyeol is teasing his new music video.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, released a preview of his video for the solo single "Good Enough" on Wednesday.

The "Good Enough" teaser shows Chanyeol bored and lounging around the house. After he turns on music, his fellow EXO members show up and liven up the day.

Chanyeol will release "Good Enough" on Friday.

The singer shared new teaser images for the song Tuesday.

"Good Enough" will mark Chanyeol's first solo release since "Tomorrow" in 2021.

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, D.O., Kai and Sehun. Baekhyun will perform as the League of Legends character Ezreal in "Paranoia," a song from the new in-game band HeartSteel.

