Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 16, 2023 / 10:53 AM

Christine and the Queens takes ill, cancels remaining 2023 tour dates

By Annie Martin
French singer Christine and the Queens canceled the remainder of his 2023 tour due to illness. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
French singer Christine and the Queens canceled the remainder of his 2023 tour due to illness. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Christine and the Queens is canceling his remaining tour dates in 2023.

The French singer announced the news in a statement Sunday after falling ill.

Advertisement

"Red (aka Christine and the Queens) was taken ill today and on the advice of doctors forced to make the difficult decision to cancel all remaining tour dates for 2023," the post reads.

Christine and the Queens was to perform Sunday in Montreal, with the tour scheduled to end in Paris in late November.

Ticket holders can request refunds at their original point of purchase.

Christine and the Queens announced his tour in May and extended the tour in September. The tour is in support of his album Paranoia, Angels, True Love, released in June.

Advertisement

Christine and the Queens is known for the singles "Christine / Tilted," "Gone" with Charli XCX and "True Love" featuring 070 Shake.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sam Hunt announces 'Outskirts' tour for 2024
Music // 45 minutes ago
Sam Hunt announces 'Outskirts' tour for 2024
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Country music singer Sam Hunt will perform across the United States on his "Outskirts" tour.
Liam Gallagher to launch 'Definitely Maybe' anniversary tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Liam Gallagher to launch 'Definitely Maybe' anniversary tour
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Liam Gallagher announced a new tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Oasis album "Definitely Maybe."
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Offset releases solo album 'Set It Off'
Music // 2 days ago
Offset releases solo album 'Set It Off'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Rapper Offset released his 21-track album "Set It Off" on Friday.
Bad Bunny drops new album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana'
Music // 3 days ago
Bad Bunny drops new album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Award-winning Puerto Rican singer and actor Bad Bunny dropped his fifth studio album on Friday.
TXT's new album depicts youth's courage to face reality
Music // 3 days ago
TXT's new album depicts youth's courage to face reality
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, said its upcoming album captures the story of youth who have the courage to tirelessly move forward to achieve their dream in the face of harsh reality.
Måneskin performs 'Honey (Are U Coming)' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 3 days ago
Måneskin performs 'Honey (Are U Coming)' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Italian rock band Måneskin performed "Honey (Are U Coming)" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Mamamoo's Wheein releases 'In the Mood' album, music video
Music // 3 days ago
Mamamoo's Wheein releases 'In the Mood' album, music video
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star Wheein released her debut solo album, "In the Mood," and a music video for her song of the same name.
Teyana Taylor joins Diddy in 'Closer to God' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Teyana Taylor joins Diddy in 'Closer to God' music video
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs released a music video for "Closer to God" featuring Teyana Taylor, a song from his album "The Love Album: Off the Grid."
Taylor Swift attends star-studded 'Eras Tour' film premiere
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift attends star-studded 'Eras Tour' film premiere
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift was joined by Beyoncé, Mariska Hargitay, Adam Sandler, Maren Morris and other celebrities at her "Eras Tour" concert film premiere.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
'Three's Company,' 'Step by Step' alum Suzanne Somers dead at 76
'Three's Company,' 'Step by Step' alum Suzanne Somers dead at 76
'Slayers' Audible star James Marsters didn't think he'd get another stab at Spike
'Slayers' Audible star James Marsters didn't think he'd get another stab at Spike
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
Actress Piper Laurie, who appeared in 'The Hustler' and 'Carrie,' dies at 91
Actress Piper Laurie, who appeared in 'The Hustler' and 'Carrie,' dies at 91
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement