Oct. 11, 2023 / 2:05 PM

Chris Stapleton reschedules shows due to bronchitis

By Annie Martin
Chris Stapleton postponed three dates of his "All American Road Show" tour after falling ill with bronchitis and laryngitis. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 5 | Chris Stapleton postponed three dates of his "All American Road Show" tour after falling ill with bronchitis and laryngitis. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton has rescheduled three upcoming shows due to illness.

The 45-year-old country music singer postponed three dates of his All American Road Show tour Wednesday after falling ill with bronchitis and laryngitis.

Stapleton was to perform Thursday in Corpus Christi, Texas, Friday in Houston, Texas, and Saturday in Lafayette, La.

The concerts were rescheduled as follows:

Nov. 16 - Lafayette

Nov. 17 - Houston

Nov. 18 - Corpus Christi

"To all my friends in Corpus Christi, Houston, and Lafayette, I am very sorry to let you all know that I am unable to perform this weekend's shows. I have bronchitis and laryngitis, and on doctor's orders am on vocal rest through the weekend in order to heal," Stapleton said in a statement.

"I'm grateful for your patience and understanding, and hope to see you all in November," he added.

Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Those unable to attend the new dates can request a refund from their point of purchase within the next seven days.

Stapleton originally kicked off his All American Road Show tour in 2017. He will conclude the most recent leg of the tour Oct. 28 in Dallas and resume touring in May 2024.

The singer was previously forced to postpone a concert in New York in June due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

