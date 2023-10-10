Trending
Aespa to release new EP 'Drama'

By Annie Martin
Aespa shared a teaser and release date for its fourth mini album, "Drama." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Aespa shared a teaser and release date for its fourth mini album, "Drama." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa has announced its comeback.

The K-pop group shared a teaser and release date for its fourth EP, Drama, on Tuesday.

The teaser shows a video being projected against a building that features footage of people walking. The video also shows a person picking up a red toy car.

Aespa will release Drama on Nov. 10.

Drama will mark Aespa's second EP of 2023. The group released the album My World and a music video for the song "Spicy" in May.

My World set a new pre-order record for Aespa, with over 1.8 million pre-orders.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group most recently released an animated "Ae-Aespa" version of its music video for the single "Better Things.

