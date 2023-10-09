Trending
Music
Oct. 9, 2023 / 2:13 PM

SHINee's Taemin to release 'Guilty' solo EP

By Annie Martin
Taemin will release his fourth mini album, "Guilty," in October. File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taemin will release a new solo EP this month.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, announced his fourth mini album, Guilty, on Monday.

SHINee shared the news alongside a teaser image showing a person's feet standing next to what appears to be a white t-shirt on the ground.

Taemin will release Guilty on Oct. 30.

Guilty will mark Taemin's first solo release since the EP Advice in 2021. The singer's solo singles include "Move," "Day and Night," "Want," "Famous" and "Criminal."

SHINee also consists of Onew, Key and Minho. The group released the album Hard in June, which coincided with its 15th anniversary.

