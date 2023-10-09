Trending
Music
Oct. 9, 2023 / 12:53 PM

Jordan Davis announces 'Damn Good Time' tour dates in 2024

By Annie Martin
Jordan Davis will perform across Europe and North America on his "Damn Good Time" world tour. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Jordan Davis is going on tour in 2024.

The 35-year-old country music singer will perform across Europe and North America on his Damn Good Time world tour.

The new dates begin Feb. 2, 2024, in Copenhagen, Denmark, and conclude Oct. 20 in Abbotsford, Canada.

Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will appear as special guests on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday.

"Pumped to announce the #DamnGoodTimeWorldTour with @m10penny and @theashleycooke!" Davis wrote on Instagram.

Davis originally launched the Damn Good Time tour in August and will conclude the U.S. leg Oct. 21 in Las Vegas.

Davis released his second album, Bluebird Days, in February. He welcomed his third child, son Elijah Patrick, with his wife, Kristen Davis, in June.

