Aespa released an animated "Ae-Aespa" version of its "Better Things" music video. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is back with a new music video. The K-pop stars released an animated "Ae-Aespa" version of their "Better Things" music video Friday.

Ae-Aespa are the virtual avatars of Aespa members Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning.

The new music video reimagines Ae-Aespa as colorful cartoon characters.

Aespa released the original "Better Things" music video in August.

The group performed the song on Good Morning America in September.

Aespa released its most recent Korean EP, My World, in May. The group concluded its first world tour, Synk: Hyper Line, last week.