1 of 4 | Stray Kids announced its comeback with a teaser video for "Rock-Star." File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing new music. The K-pop group announced its comeback Thursday with a prologue video for "Rock-Star." Advertisement

The teaser opens with a young boy dreaming before a big concert. The video is narrated by Stray Kids member Felix, who reflects on anger and anxiety.

"I get so angry when things don't go my way. What should I do?" the singer asks.

"That anger can sometimes turn into anxiety. But there's no need to be afraid of it. Because the 'anxiety' is something we create ourselves."

Stray Kids will release "Rock Star" on Oct. 11.

The group released its most recent Korean album, 5-Star, in June. The album features the single "S-Class."

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.