Music
Oct. 4, 2023 / 1:59 PM

NCT 127 shares 'Fact Check' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
NCT 127 released a preview of its music video for "Fact Check," the title track from its album of the same name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group, a subunit of NCT, released a preview of its video for the song "Fact Check" on Wednesday.

The "Fact Check" teaser shows the members of NCT 127 assemble on a bridge and at a palace. The group is also seen dancing while wearing coordinating outfits.

"Fact Check" shares a name with NCT 127's forthcoming album of the same name. The group will release the album Friday.

Fact Check also features the songs "Space," "Parade," "Angel Eyes," "Je ne sais quoi," "Love is a Beauty," "Misty" and "Real Life." NCT 127 shared a track video for "Angel Eyes" on Sunday.

Fact Check will mark NCT 127's first full-length album since 2 Baddies, released in September 2022.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. NCT also features the subunits NCT U, NCT Dream, WayV and DoJaeJung.

