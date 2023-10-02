Trending
Oct. 2, 2023

TXT takes to the roof in 'The Name Chapter: Freefall' teaser

By Annie Martin
Tomorrow X Together released a new concept clip for its album "The Name Chapter: Freefall." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Tomorrow X Together released a new concept clip for its album "The Name Chapter: Freefall." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is teasing its new album.

The K-pop group, aka TXT, released a new concept clip for the album, The Name Chapter: Freefall, on Monday.

The teaser, titled "Clarity," shows the members of TXT take to the rooftop of a building, where they lounge and hang out.

TXT previously released a concept clip titled "Reality" that shows the members walk and dance in the rain.

The Name Chapter: Freefall will mark TXT's first full-length Korean album since The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, released in May 2021.

The new album is scheduled for release Oct. 13.

The Name Chapter: Freefall features the single "Back for More" with Brazilian singer Anitta, which TXT and Anitta performed at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI. The group made its debut in 2019.

