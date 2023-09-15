Twice's 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video passes 100M views on YouTube

1 of 2 | Twice had a 23rd music video, "Moonlight Sunrise," reach 100 million views on YouTube. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice has another music video with 100 million views on YouTube. The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for the song "Moonlight Sunrise" reached the milestone Friday. Advertisement

"Moonlight Sunrise" is Twice's 23rd music video to reach 100 million views. The other videos include "Like Ooh-Ahh," "TT," "Knock Knock," "Likey," "Heartshaker," "Alcohol-Free" and "The Feels."

Twice holds the record for the most music videos with 100 million views out of any K-pop girl group.

The group had its sixth music video reach 500 million views in August -- "Can't Stop Me."

"Moonlight Sunrise" is Twice's second English-language single and appears on the group's EP Our Youth. Twice released a music video for "Moonlight Sunrise" in January.

In July, Twice performed "Moonlight Sunrise," "Alcohol-Free" and "Set Me Free" on Today.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.