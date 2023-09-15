Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 15, 2023 / 12:51 PM

Twice's 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video passes 100M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin
Twice had a 23rd music video, "Moonlight Sunrise," reach 100 million views on YouTube. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Twice had a 23rd music video, "Moonlight Sunrise," reach 100 million views on YouTube. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice has another music video with 100 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for the song "Moonlight Sunrise" reached the milestone Friday.

Advertisement

"Moonlight Sunrise" is Twice's 23rd music video to reach 100 million views. The other videos include "Like Ooh-Ahh," "TT," "Knock Knock," "Likey," "Heartshaker," "Alcohol-Free" and "The Feels."

Twice holds the record for the most music videos with 100 million views out of any K-pop girl group.

The group had its sixth music video reach 500 million views in August -- "Can't Stop Me."

"Moonlight Sunrise" is Twice's second English-language single and appears on the group's EP Our Youth. Twice released a music video for "Moonlight Sunrise" in January.

In July, Twice performed "Moonlight Sunrise," "Alcohol-Free" and "Set Me Free" on Today.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Maren Morris is ready for her next chapter in 'The Bridge' EP
Music // 14 minutes ago
Maren Morris is ready for her next chapter in 'The Bridge' EP
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Maren Morris released the EP "The Bridge" and music videos for the songs "The Tree" and "Get the Hell Out of Here."
Olivia Rodrigo adds 18 dates to 'Guts' world tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Olivia Rodrigo adds 18 dates to 'Guts' world tour
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo announced new shows in North America and Europe for her "Guts" world tour.
BTS member V performs Tiny Desk Korea concert
Music // 1 hour ago
BTS member V performs Tiny Desk Korea concert
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star V performed "Love Me Again," "Slow Dancing" and "For Us" at an intimate show for NPR.
SZA recruits Justin Bieber for 'Snooze' acoustic version
Music // 2 hours ago
SZA recruits Justin Bieber for 'Snooze' acoustic version
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- SZA and Justin Bieber teamed up on an acoustic version of "Snooze," a song from SZA's album "SOS."
Laura Marano releases debut album: 'Overwhelmed and grateful'
Music // 2 hours ago
Laura Marano releases debut album: 'Overwhelmed and grateful'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Austin & Ally" actress Laura Marano released her debut album, "I May Be an Actress, but I Can't Fake How I Feel," and a music video for "Someday."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs releases new album, 'Another One of Me' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs releases new album, 'Another One of Me' music video
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs released the album "The Love Album: Off the Grid" and a music video for "Another One of Me" featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and French Montana.
Demi Lovato releases 'Revamped' rock version album
Music // 3 hours ago
Demi Lovato releases 'Revamped' rock version album
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato released "Revamped," an album featuring rock versions of "Confident," "Skyscraper," "Tell Me You Love Me" and other songs.
Blake Shelton, Wynonna Judd to perform at People's Choice Country Music Awards
Music // 5 hours ago
Blake Shelton, Wynonna Judd to perform at People's Choice Country Music Awards
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll and Kane Brown have been booked to perform at the inaugural People's Choice Country Music Awards.
EXO's D.O. shares 'Expectation' highlight medley
Music // 22 hours ago
EXO's D.O. shares 'Expectation' highlight medley
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. released a preview of his forthcoming solo EP, "Expectation."
EXO's D.O. to release 'Expectation' solo EP
Music // 2 weeks ago
EXO's D.O. to release 'Expectation' solo EP
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. announced his second solo EP, "Expectation."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
Justin Bieber, 'beloved' wife Hailey mark 5th wedding anniversary
Justin Bieber, 'beloved' wife Hailey mark 5th wedding anniversary
John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle
John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement