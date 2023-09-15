Trending
Sept. 15, 2023 / 1:17 PM

Tomorrow X Together, Anitta dance in 'Back for More' music video

By Annie Martin
TXT (pictured) and Anitta released a single and music video for "Back for More" after performing the song at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
TXT (pictured) and Anitta released a single and music video for "Back for More" after performing the song at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together and Brazilian singer Anitta have teamed up on new music.

The K-pop group and Anitta released a single and music video for the song "Back for More" on Friday.

The "Back for More" video shows the members of TXT perform the song's choreography backstage. The group then takes the stage, where they dance with Anitta.

TXT and Anitta performed "Back for More" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday.

TXT won Push Performance of the Year for "Sugar Rush Ride" at the VMAs, while Anitta took home Best Latin for "Funk Rave."

Anitta discussed working with TXT in an interview with Access Hollywood on the red carpet.

"They work so hard, and they are so sweet. I went all the way to Korea to collaborate with them, and I loved Korea," the singer said.

"Back for More" is the lead single from TXT's forthcoming album, The Name Chapter: Freefall. The group will release the album Oct. 13.

Anitta released her fifth album, Versions of Me, in April 2022 and the EP Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story in August.

