Music
Aug. 31, 2023 / 1:59 PM / Updated at 1:51 PM

EXO's D.O. to release 'Expectation' solo EP

By Annie Martin

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean singer D.O. will release a new solo EP.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, announced his second solo EP, Expectation, on Thursday.

D.O. shared the news alongside cover art for the album that shows him sitting at a desk illuminated by two lamps.

The singer will release Expectation on Sept. 18.

D.O. released his debut solo EP, Empathy, in July 2021. The album features the single "Rose."

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehun. The group released a new album, Exist, in July.

In addition, Chen released the Japanese solo EP Polaris earlier this month.

