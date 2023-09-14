Sept. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean singer D.O. is teasing his new solo EP.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, released a highlight medley for his album Expectation on Thursday.

The preview features clips of the EP's six tracks: "Lost," "The View," "Ordinary Days," "Wonder," "I Do" and "Somebody."

D.O. will release Expectation on Sept. 18.

The singer announced the album in August alongside cover art that shows him sitting at a desk illuminated by two lamps.

D.O. released his debut solo EP, Empathy, in July 2021. The album features the single "Rose."

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehun. The group released a new album, Exist, in July.