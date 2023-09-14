Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour for 2024

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Dan + Shay are going on tour in 2024.
The country music duo announced a new North American tour, the Heartbreak on the Map tour, on Thursday.
|Advertisement
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Dan + Shay are going on tour in 2024. The country music duo announced a new North American tour, the Heartbreak on the Map tour, on Thursday.
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Dan + Shay are going on tour in 2024.
The country music duo announced a new North American tour, the Heartbreak on the Map tour, on Thursday.
The Heartbreak on the Map tour kicks off Feb. 29, 2024, in Greenville, S.C., and concludes April 13 in Boston.
Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters will join the tour as special guests.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 22, with pre-sales to begin Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. local time.
"So excited to announce THE HEARTBREAK ON THE MAP TOUR with special guests @ben_rector + @haileywhitters," Dan + Shay wrote on Instagram.
Dan + Shay announced the tour a day before the release of their fifth studio album, Bigger Houses. The album is the pair's first since Good Things (2021) and features the single "Save Me the Trouble."
In addition to their new music, Dan + Shay will serve as coaches in The Voice Season 25 in 2024.
Here's the full list of dates for the Heartbreak on the Map tour:
Feb. 29, 2024 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 1 - Charlottesville, Va., at John Paul Jones Arena
March 2 - Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
March 7 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
March 8 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
March 9 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center
March 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
March 15 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena
March 16 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Food City Center
March 20 - Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena
March 21 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena
March 22 - Chicago, at United Center
April 4 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum
April 5 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
April 6 - Omaha, Neb., at Chi Health Center
April 7 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center
April 11 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center
April 12 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center
April 13 - Boston, at TD Garden