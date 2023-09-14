Trending
Sept. 14, 2023 / 1:51 PM

Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour for 2024

By Annie Martin
Dan + Shay will perform across North American on the "Heartbreak on the Map" tour in 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Dan + Shay will perform across North American on the "Heartbreak on the Map" tour in 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Dan + Shay are going on tour in 2024.

The country music duo announced a new North American tour, the Heartbreak on the Map tour, on Thursday.

The Heartbreak on the Map tour kicks off Feb. 29, 2024, in Greenville, S.C., and concludes April 13 in Boston.

Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters will join the tour as special guests.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 22, with pre-sales to begin Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

"So excited to announce THE HEARTBREAK ON THE MAP TOUR with special guests @ben_rector + @haileywhitters," Dan + Shay wrote on Instagram.

Dan + Shay announced the tour a day before the release of their fifth studio album, Bigger Houses. The album is the pair's first since Good Things (2021) and features the single "Save Me the Trouble."

In addition to their new music, Dan + Shay will serve as coaches in The Voice Season 25 in 2024.

Here's the full list of dates for the Heartbreak on the Map tour:

Feb. 29, 2024 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 1 - Charlottesville, Va., at John Paul Jones Arena

March 2 - Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

March 7 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

March 8 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

March 9 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center

March 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

March 15 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

March 16 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Food City Center

March 20 - Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena

March 21 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

March 22 - Chicago, at United Center

April 4 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum

April 5 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

April 6 - Omaha, Neb., at Chi Health Center

April 7 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

April 11 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center

April 12 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

April 13 - Boston, at TD Garden

