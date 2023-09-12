MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift wins four awards, including 'Video of the Year'

1 of 9 | Taylor Swift (C) wins Video of the Year, Best Direction, Best Song and Best Pop awards for "Anti-Hero" during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards "VMA's" at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards celebrated in New Jersey with dozens of performances, an *NSYNC reunion and four big wins for Taylor Swift, including Video of the Year. Taylor Swift won her fourth award of the night for Video of the Year "Anti-Hero," which also won for Best Song, Best Direction and Best Pop Video. Advertisement

"It really has felt like an adventure of a lifetime," Swift told the crowd as she accepted her second consecutive MTV Video of the Year award before the end of the show. "Thank you. I'm blown away!"

The first award of the night for Best Pop Video, which Swift also won, was presented in an historic reunion by all five members of *NSYNC, who appeared together on stage for the first time in 10 years.

Justin Timberlake was joined by Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, J.C. Chasez, and Joey Fatone.

"I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," Swift said, while accepting the award from *NSYNC.

"I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What's going to happen now? They're going to do something and I need to know what it is," Swift said. "You're pop personified to receive this from your golden pop hands is really it's too much."

The VMAs featured dozens of performances, along with special awards for Shakira and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Nicki Minaj, who hosted the VMAs, debuted a new song from Pink Friday 2 and performed her latest single "Last Time I Saw You." She also won for Best Hip-Hop for "Super Freaky Girl."

"I have this really strong sense of gratitude," Minaj said as she accepted her award. "Thank you MTV for showcasing rap."

Shakira danced her way through a medley of her greatest hits during a 10-minute performance before receiving MTV's coveted Vanguard Video Award, which is presented "in recognition of an artists' overall achievements in music and film but is sometimes handed out as a lifetime achievement award," according to MTV.

Shakira, who made history as the first South American and second Latina to win the award, is the best-selling artist of all time with 95 million records sold worldwide. She thanked those who helped her with her visual career before honoring her fans.

"I want to share this award with my fans who always support me through thick and thin," she said in her acceptance speech, as the crowd cheered.

Shakira also won the MTV award for Best Collaboration with Karol G.

Rapper, actor and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, was honored with MTV's Global Icon award, which celebrates an artist whose "unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond."

Combs, 53, who was nominated for four awards at this year's ceremony, performed a number of hits from his career, including "I'll Be Missing You." Combs will release The Love Album: Off the Grid on Sept. 15.

His oldest daughter, Chance Combs, presented the Global Icon award to her father who screamed "This is what's up!"

"You just gotta keep dreaming. I thought I was going to be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but God had other plans," he quipped. "I pray to God that you get to do something you love for 30 years."

Stray Kids won the K-Pop award for the group's single "S-Class," in their first VMA win. Stray Kids, who are from Seoul, South Korea, also performed later in the show.

"We've been making music ever since the start of our career, but to receive this award just really means a lot to us," said Bang Chan, who was joined onstage by band members Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

In other awards, the moon statue for best R&B went to SZA's "Shirt." The singer was not at the VMAs to accept the award.

Brazilian artist Anitta won Best Latin for "Funk Rave." The singer beat out Shakira who was also nominated for the award, along with Bad Bunny and Karol G.

"Thank you so much to my fans. Without you I would be nothing," Anitta said, as she promised the "world will hear more Brazilian funk!"

The first-ever Best Afrobeats MTV award consisted of a packed category and went to Nigerian artist Rema for his remixed single "Calm Down" with Selena Gomez.

"This means so much seeing Afrobeats grow this big," Rema said. "I will not forget to shout out the people who opened the doors to me," Rema said as Gomez also thanked Rema for allowing her to be part of the record.

Best Rock went to Måneskin, who also performed and Best New Artist went to Ice Spice.

Dozens of performances throughout the nearly four-hour show honored 50 years of Hip-Hop, and artists of every genre.

Legendary rapper Lil Wayne opened Tuesday's show at Prudential Center in Newark, bringing the audience to their feet with "Uproar" and "Kat Food" followed by Olivia Rodrigo performing her lead single "Vampire" from her sophomore album Guts.

Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion reunited to perform their latest collaboration "Bongos," released Friday, while Demi Lovato performed a rock medley of her three biggest hits, including "Heart Attack," "Sorry Not Sorry," and "Cool for the Summer," which will be part of her new album Revamped.

Fall Out Boy moved their performance outside, singing their updated version of "We Didn't Start the Fire."

