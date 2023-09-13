Aespa released a preview of its video for "Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)," a song for "iScreaM." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is teasing its new music video. The K-pop stars released a preview Wednesday of their video for the song "Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)." Advertisement

The "Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)" teaser shows the members of Aespa suit up in a futuristic sci-fi world.

Aespa will release the new song as part of iScreaM, a project from SM's ScreaM Records where global DJs and producers release remix singles of SM artists' music.

"Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)" is a collaboration with Georgian music producer Nitepunk and will officially be released Friday.

The original version of "Spicy" appears on Aespa's EP My World, released in May.

Aespa consists of Giselle, Karina, Winter and Ningning.

The group performed its new song "Better Things" on Good Morning America last week while in New York for the U.S. portion of its Synk: Hyper Line world tour.