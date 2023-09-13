Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 13, 2023 / 11:33 AM

Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together perform at MTV VMAs

By Annie Martin
Tomorrow X Together attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Tomorrow X Together attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy bands Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together performed at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards.

The K-pop groups both took to the stage at the awards show Tuesday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Advertisement

Stray Kids performed "S-Class," the lead single from its album 5-Star. The group released the album and a music video for "S-Class" in June.

"S-Class" earned Stray Kids their first VMA, with the group winning Best K-pop for the song.

"First of all, we'd like to thank the VMAs for inviting us," Bang Chan said in the group's acceptance speech. "To receive this award really means a lot to us."

"We want to thank our fans, our Stays, for being so supportive," Felix added. "We have so much to show you guys, so please continue to support in the future."

Tomorrow X Together, aka TXT, performed "Back for More" featuring Anitta, the lead single from its forthcoming album, The Name Chapter: Freefall. The group will release the album Oct. 13.

TXT won Push Performance of the Year for "Sugar Rush Ride" at the VMAs.

Advertisement

Other K-pop winners at the VMAs included BTS member Jungkook, who took home Song of the Summer for "Seven featuring Latto," and Blackpink, who won Group of the Year and Best Choreography for "Pink Venom."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Olivia Rodrigo to launch 'Guts' world tour in 2024
Music // 3 minutes ago
Olivia Rodrigo to launch 'Guts' world tour in 2024
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo will perform across North America and Europe on her "Guts" world tour in 2024.
MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift wins four awards, including 'Video of the Year'
Music // 14 hours ago
MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift wins four awards, including 'Video of the Year'
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards celebrated Tuesday night in New Jersey with host Nicki Minaj, a big *NSYNC reunion and four wins for Taylor Swift, including Video of the Year.
BTS member V shares moody 'Blue' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
BTS member V shares moody 'Blue' music video
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star V released a music video for "Blue," a song from his solo album "Layover."
George Strait announces 2024 tour with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
Music // 23 hours ago
George Strait announces 2024 tour with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- George Strait will perform on a new stadium tour featuring Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.
MTV VMAs: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 23 hours ago
MTV VMAs: How to watch, what to expect
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The MTV Music Video Awards will take place Tuesday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Aerosmith postpones shows after Steven Tyler injures voice
Music // 1 day ago
Aerosmith postpones shows after Steven Tyler injures voice
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Aerosmith rescheduled several dates of its "Peace Out" farewell tour after Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage.
Talking Heads reunite for 'Stop Making Sense' re-release at TIFF
Music // 1 day ago
Talking Heads reunite for 'Stop Making Sense' re-release at TIFF
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Looking back at the 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense brought some harmony to the members of Talking Heads, who have been estranged since their 1991 breakup.
SHINee's Key releases 'Good & Great' solo EP, music video
Music // 1 day ago
SHINee's Key releases 'Good & Great' solo EP, music video
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star Key released the solo EP "Good & Great" and a music video for his song of the same name.
Farruko, Marc Anthony, Sofia Reyes join Billboard Latin Music Awards lineup
Music // 1 day ago
Farruko, Marc Anthony, Sofia Reyes join Billboard Latin Music Awards lineup
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Farruko, Marc Anthony, Sofía Reyes, Grupo Frontera, Pepe Aguilar and other artists will perform at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Ed Sheeran performs new song 'Magical' while crashing wedding
Music // 1 day ago
Ed Sheeran performs new song 'Magical' while crashing wedding
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran surprised a couple by performing "Magical," a song from his album "Autumn Variations," at their Las Vegas nuptials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples
'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
Carrie Underwood performs, plays drums in Sunday Night Football opening
Carrie Underwood performs, plays drums in Sunday Night Football opening
George Strait announces 2024 tour with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
George Strait announces 2024 tour with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
Talking Heads reunite for 'Stop Making Sense' re-release at TIFF
Talking Heads reunite for 'Stop Making Sense' re-release at TIFF
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement