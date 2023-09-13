1 of 4 | Tomorrow X Together attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy bands Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together performed at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards. The K-pop groups both took to the stage at the awards show Tuesday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Advertisement

Stray Kids performed "S-Class," the lead single from its album 5-Star. The group released the album and a music video for "S-Class" in June.

"S-Class" earned Stray Kids their first VMA, with the group winning Best K-pop for the song.

"First of all, we'd like to thank the VMAs for inviting us," Bang Chan said in the group's acceptance speech. "To receive this award really means a lot to us."

"We want to thank our fans, our Stays, for being so supportive," Felix added. "We have so much to show you guys, so please continue to support in the future."

Tomorrow X Together, aka TXT, performed "Back for More" featuring Anitta, the lead single from its forthcoming album, The Name Chapter: Freefall. The group will release the album Oct. 13.

TXT won Push Performance of the Year for "Sugar Rush Ride" at the VMAs.

Other K-pop winners at the VMAs included BTS member Jungkook, who took home Song of the Summer for "Seven featuring Latto," and Blackpink, who won Group of the Year and Best Choreography for "Pink Venom."