Music
Sept. 13, 2023 / 11:54 AM

Olivia Rodrigo to launch 'Guts' world tour in 2024

By Annie Martin
Olivia Rodrigo, pictured Tuesday at the MTV Video Music Awards, will perform across North America and Europe on her "Guts" world tour in 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Olivia Rodrigo, pictured Tuesday at the MTV Video Music Awards, will perform across North America and Europe on her "Guts" world tour in 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour in 2024.

The 20-year-old singer and actress announced the Guts world tour on Wednesday, telling fans she is "soooo excited."

The new tour will see Rodrigo perform across North America and Europe. The tour kicks off Feb. 23, 2024, in Palm Springs, Calif., and concludes Aug. 14 in Los Angeles.

The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress and Remi Wolf will join the tour as special guests on select dates.

Pre-sale tickets go live Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. EDT on Ticketmaster.

Guts takes its name from Rodrigo's second album, released last week. The album features the singles "Vampire," "Bad Idea Right" and and "Get Him Back!," along with nine other songs.

Rodrigo performed "Vampire" and Get Him Back!" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, where her "Vampire" video won Best Editing.

