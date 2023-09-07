1 of 5 | V released a preview of his music video for "Slow Dancing," a song from his debut solo album, "Layover." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer V is teasing his new music video. The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a preview of his video for the song "Slow Dancing" on Thursday. Advertisement

The "Slow Dancing" teaser opens with V floating on an inflatable lounger in the sea. The singer then takes a swim in the clear and sparkling water.

"Slow Dancing" appears on V's forthcoming debut solo album, Layover. The singer will release the album and the full "Slow Dancing" music video Friday.

Layover also features the singles "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days," which V previously released music videos for.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service and pursue their solo careers.

Jungkook will headline Global Citizen Festival this month, along with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill.

