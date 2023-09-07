Trending
Sept. 7, 2023 / 2:03 PM

BTS member V takes a swim in 'Slow Dancing' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
V released a preview of his music video for "Slow Dancing," a song from his debut solo album, "Layover." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | V released a preview of his music video for "Slow Dancing," a song from his debut solo album, "Layover." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer V is teasing his new music video.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a preview of his video for the song "Slow Dancing" on Thursday.

The "Slow Dancing" teaser opens with V floating on an inflatable lounger in the sea. The singer then takes a swim in the clear and sparkling water.

"Slow Dancing" appears on V's forthcoming debut solo album, Layover. The singer will release the album and the full "Slow Dancing" music video Friday.

Layover also features the singles "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days," which V previously released music videos for.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service and pursue their solo careers.

Jungkook will headline Global Citizen Festival this month, along with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

