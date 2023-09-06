Trending
Music
Sept. 6, 2023 / 2:55 PM

Aespa performs 'Better Things' on 'Good Morning America'

By Annie Martin
Aespa performed its song "Better Things" and discussed its "Synk: Hyper Line" tour on "GMA." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The K-pop stars performed their new song "Better Things" during Wednesday's episode of the ABC morning show.

"Better Things" is Aespa's first English-language single. The group released a music video for the song in August that shows the members visit an ocean paradise.

In the interview, Aespa thanked its fan base, known as MYs, for their support.

"It's been super great," Giselle said. "We are so excited to be here, and we are so appreciate of the love and support."

The group also discussed its Synk: Hyper Line world tour, which kicked off in Seoul in February and will conclude Sept. 30 in Paris.

"It's been so cool to see our fans -- you know, everyone is singing and dancing along to our songs. We've prepared a lot for our MYs," Giselle said. "We got so much great energy from our U.S. tour and we're now going on to our South America tour."

Aespa consists of Giselle, Karina, Winter and Ningning. The group is nominated for Best K-pop at the MTV Video Music Awards, which will take place Sept. 12.

