Sept. 5, 2023 / 2:59 PM

Mamamoo's Hwasa takes a drive in 'I Love My Body' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Hwasa (R), pictured with Mamamoo, released a preview of her music video for her new solo single, "I Love My Body." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Hwasa (R), pictured with Mamamoo, released a preview of her music video for her new solo single, "I Love My Body." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Hwasa is teasing her new music video.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a preview of her video for the song "I Love My Body" on Tuesday.

The "I Love My Body" teaser shows Hwasa take a drive in a red convertible. The singer is also seen posing on a rooftop in the city.

Hwasa released a first teaser for "I Love My Body" on Monday that shows her walking at the head of a large group of women.

In an interview Monday on Sung Si-kyung's YouTube channel, Hwasa explained that she recorded "I Love My Body" in response to hateful comments amid her public indecency scandal. The singer was accused of public indecency after making a suggestive gesture during her performance at Sungkyunkwan University Festival in May.

Hwasa will release "I Love My Body" on Wednesday. The song will be her first solo release since the single album Guilty Pleasure in November 2021.

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein.

