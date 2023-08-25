1/5

Ariana Grande released a new version of "Yours Truly" in honor of the album's 10th anniversary and live videos for "Honeymoon Ave" and "Daydreamin'." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande has released a deluxe edition of her debut studio album, Yours Truly. The 30-year-old singer and actress released the album Friday in honor of its upcoming 10th anniversary.

"happy ten year anniversary to a project that changed my life. thank you from the bottom of my heart for listening and for growing with me every step of the way. love you always," Grande wrote on Instagram.

Grande originally released Yours Truly on Aug. 30, 2013. The album features the singles "The Way," "Baby I" and "Right There."

The deluxe edition includes "Live from London" versions of multiple songs and a new version of "The Way" featuring late rapper Mac Miller.

Grande shared live performance videos for the songs "Honeymoon Ave" and "Daydreamin'."

Grande will release additional live videos for "Baby I," "Tattooed Heart," "Right There" and "The Way."

Grande's most recent album, Positions, was released in 2020. She joined The Weeknd on his "Die for You (Remix)," released in February.

As an actress, Grande will next star in Wicked, a musical fantasy film based on the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel. She is reportedly dating her co-star Ethan Slater.