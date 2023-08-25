Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 25, 2023 / 9:54 AM

Ariana Grande releases 'Yours Truly' deluxe edition, live performance videos

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ariana Grande released a new version of "Yours Truly" in honor of the album's 10th anniversary and live videos for "Honeymoon Ave" and "Daydreamin'." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ariana Grande released a new version of "Yours Truly" in honor of the album's 10th anniversary and live videos for "Honeymoon Ave" and "Daydreamin'." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande has released a deluxe edition of her debut studio album, Yours Truly.

The 30-year-old singer and actress released the album Friday in honor of its upcoming 10th anniversary.

Advertisement

"happy ten year anniversary to a project that changed my life. thank you from the bottom of my heart for listening and for growing with me every step of the way. love you always," Grande wrote on Instagram.

Grande originally released Yours Truly on Aug. 30, 2013. The album features the singles "The Way," "Baby I" and "Right There."

The deluxe edition includes "Live from London" versions of multiple songs and a new version of "The Way" featuring late rapper Mac Miller.

Grande shared live performance videos for the songs "Honeymoon Ave" and "Daydreamin'."

Grande will release additional live videos for "Baby I," "Tattooed Heart," "Right There" and "The Way."

Grande's most recent album, Positions, was released in 2020. She joined The Weeknd on his "Die for You (Remix)," released in February.

Advertisement

As an actress, Grande will next star in Wicked, a musical fantasy film based on the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel. She is reportedly dating her co-star Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande turns 30: a look back

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Selena Gomez breaks up with a beau in 'Single Soon' music video
Music // 28 minutes ago
Selena Gomez breaks up with a beau in 'Single Soon' music video
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez released a single and music video for the song "Single Soon."
Miley Cyrus shows 'true emotion' in 'Used To Be Young' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Miley Cyrus shows 'true emotion' in 'Used To Be Young' music video
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released a single and music video for her reflective new song "Used to Be Young."
Ed Sheeran announces 'Autumn Variations' album
Music // 22 hours ago
Ed Sheeran announces 'Autumn Variations' album
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will release his seventh studio album, "Autumn Variations," in September.
Prince's 'Diamonds and Pearls' to get reissue in October
Music // 22 hours ago
Prince's 'Diamonds and Pearls' to get reissue in October
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Prince's album "Diamonds and Pearls" will be re-released as a super deluxe version in October.
NCT shares 'Golden Age' music video ahead of new album
Music // 1 day ago
NCT shares 'Golden Age' music video ahead of new album
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT released a single and music video for the song "Golden Age" ahead of its album of the same name.
Usher wishes an ex well in 'Good Good' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Usher wishes an ex well in 'Good Good' music video
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Usher released a music video for the song "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.
Seventeen faces end of world in 'Ima' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Seventeen faces end of world in 'Ima' music video
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released the Japanese album "Always Yours" and a music video for the song "Ima - Even If the World Ends Tomorrow."
Demi Lovato, Stray Kids to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 2 days ago
Demi Lovato, Stray Kids to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and K-pop group Stray Kids will take the stage at the MTV VMAs.
Miley Cyrus shares 'Used to Be Young' lyrics ahead of release
Music // 2 days ago
Miley Cyrus shares 'Used to Be Young' lyrics ahead of release
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus posted the lyrics to her new single "Used to Be Young" ahead of the song's release.
Lauryn Hill announces 'Miseducation' 25th anniversary tour
Music // 2 days ago
Lauryn Hill announces 'Miseducation' 25th anniversary tour
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Lauryn Hill will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" on a new tour featuring the Fugees.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Little House on the Prairie' actor Hersha Parady dies
'Little House on the Prairie' actor Hersha Parady dies
Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk dead at 79
Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk dead at 79
Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Paramount announces 4th annual 'Star Trek' Day
Paramount announces 4th annual 'Star Trek' Day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement